Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam workers demand regularisation of their services

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Workers' Association has sought increased wages proportionate to their workload and regularisation of their jobs.

The association district president, D. Rajeswari, secretary, A. Rojaramani, along with CITU district secretary, P.N. Deva, handed over a petition to Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, here on Monday.

The petition said that over 11,000 workers were working for the MTM scheme across the State.

"We were recruited as volunteers for working for two to three hours a day, only for screening the patients at their doors," said Ms. Rojaramani.

However, after the launch of MTM they are now forced to work for prolonged hours from morning to evening.

"We are not only screening the patients, but also distributing the drugs to the patients," she said.

The volunteers had increased workload in going door-to-door screening people for diabetes, blood pressure among other diseases and giving them medical advice along with supplying medicines door-to-door.

They also take up online registration of all these details.

"Now that our task has become full-time work, the monthly wages of ₹ 4,500 is not enough given the high inflation, including fuel charges for vehicles," she said.

Considering that they are involved in life-saving medical work, their services should be regularised. The association demanded travel allowance and allowance for maintaining the medical equipment.

The workers also wanted the Government to ensure that their wages are disbursed on 5th of every month without fail. The wages should be based on the attendance only and one-month wages should be given as bonus for Deepavali. Those working in hilly terrain should be given special travel allowance.