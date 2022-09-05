‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ workers demand hike in wages

They also demanded fixed work timings

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 05, 2022 22:11 IST

Members of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Association at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Workers’ Association petitioned the Collector demanding hike in wages among other things during the weekly grievances redressal meeting on Monday.

They also wanted their salaries credited directly into their bank accounts and without delay. Paying monthly incentive considering the rise in prices of essential things was among other demands.

The members called for fixed work timings and absorbing them as full-time workers. They wanted the State to provide them with identity cards, allowances for food, travel, and maintenance of medical equipment and special allowances for pregnant women and workers who are posted to hilly regions.

Payment of bonus ahead of Deepavali festival was yet another demand. They urged authorities not consider government holidays as leave.

Association president S. Krishnamoorthy, general secretary T. Lakshmi, treasurer M. Malarvizhi and others petitioned Collector S. Visakan.

