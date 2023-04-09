‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme gives hope to a poor man’s family in Virudhunagar

April 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Srivilliputtur:

S. Murugan, 36, a spinning mill labourer, has spent a fortune in the last five years on his son, Bhuvanesh Kumar, 6, who is yet to stand on his own due to congenital complications. Adding to his misery, his mother-in-law, Saraswathi, 55, suffered a fracture two years ago and is yet to fully recover.

The man, with his paltry income, has been struggling to meet the ends of his family of five, along with the mother-in-law.

“I had to give up all the jewels that were pledged for my son’s treatment after repaying even the interest became an uphill task,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Living in a small rented house in Malli, the family with three children had to spend heavily on treatment with private hospitals, transportation and medicine. “Only after all the savings eroded, we had to slow down the treatment for my son,” he said with disappointment writ large on his face.

It was then that the State Government announced a new scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, which has helped him to get free physiotherapy treatment to both the boy and his grandmother.

The physiotheraphists are visiting their house twice a month and help them with exercises. “Getting a session with physiotheraphist would eat away at least ₹1,500 a day towards fees and transportation with a private hospital,” Mr. Murugan said.

While the boy is showing slow progress, the woman is treated for relief from pain on her operated leg. The woman, a tea-estate labourer, was fortunate to escape with a fracture during the landslide at Munnar two years ago. She had come from the jaw of death even as she lost her husband to the calamity.

Though he is a bit relievd as his medical expenses have come down due to MTM scheme, his is still worried about expenses for surgeries recommended for his son by a private hospital and due for Ms. Saraswathi. The State Health Department should help to take up the surgery in the ankle for his son, which is expected to help him put his foot firm on the ground.

Similarly, he is bewildered as to who to approach to get ₹2 lakh compensation announced by the Centre for victims of the Munnar landslide. “If that money comes, my mother-in-law can go for the second surgery,” he said.

The family is looking up to Virudhunagar district administration’s intervention for a better life.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inspected the physiotherapy treatment being given to the boy and the elderly women recently.

Deputy Director of Health (Sivakasi) N. Kalusivalingam said a total of 4,462 patients in Sivakasi health unit district were undergoing physiotherapy under MTM.