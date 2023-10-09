HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam workers stage demonstration

October 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam workers staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam workers staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding the Department of Public Health to acquire them as regular employees, the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam’ workers staged a demonstration here on Monday and submitted a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redressal meet.

The workers said the Tamil Nadu Government’s Public Health Department, which recruited them for providing medical assistance to the public at their doorstep, had started calling them as ‘volunteers’ instead of treating them as its employees.

Hence, the government should recognise them as the employees of Department of Public Health and should not treat as ‘volunteers’.

The workers said they should be given the minimum salary of ₹ 26,000 a month, besides giving travelling allowance, mobile phone and stationary charges etc.

Above all, the salary should be disbursed to them on the first of every month, they said.

District president of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam’ Workers’ Association M. Rajeswari presided over the agitation in which CITU office-bearers R. Mohan, M. Peer Mohammed Shah and R. Murugan participated.

In Thoothukudi, the workers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj. They said the incentive of ₹ 2,000 should be given to the workers as announced by the Director of Public Health and the monthly incentive of ₹ 1,000 announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should also be given without delay.

The working hours of the workers should be formulated, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.