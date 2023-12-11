‘Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam’ women volunteers seek regularisation of service

December 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking regularisation of their service, around 100 ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam’ women volunteers submitted petition to District Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday.

The petitioners said they, who are working under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruththuvam’ scheme for the past two years, are being given the consolidated pay of ₹ 4,500 a month and the incentive of ₹ 1,000.

They said they had to bear travel expenses and internet charges for sending reports every day.

Besides bearing all these expenses, the government should regularise their service and fix the working hours, they said.

Free house sites sought

A group of physically challenged persons from Kovilpatti submitted a petition seeking free house sites. They said the petitioners, all belonging to below poverty line families, did not own house and hence, they were repeatedly submitting petitions to the Collector and other officials to press for this demand, but in vain.

Besides giving free house sites to the differently-abled persons of Kovilpatti taluk, it should be given to poor physically challenged persons in Ottapidaaram, Ettaiyapuram and Vilaathikulam taluks also, they said.

‘Order probe

A group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members submitted a petition seeking comprehensive probe into the alleged financial irregularities in Pudur town panchayat.

They came to understand through the data obtained through Right to Information Act that several lakhs of rupees had been siphoned off in the guise of executing development works after passing resolutions in the town panchayat council.

“However, these schemes have not been fully implemented but bills have been sanctioned. Besides conducting an inquiry into these irregularities, the Collector should order the officials to ensure drinking water, road, drainage and streetlight facilities in Pudur town panchayat,” said A. Ayyanar, district committee member of DYFI.

‘Provide subsidised power’

A group of BJP members submitted petition seeking subsidised power to the readymade garment making units of Puthiyampuththur, which are facing an uncertain future, owing to a range of reasons. The government should ensure sops to the ailing Puthiyampuththur garment industry, which was once vibrant, they said, adding that the primary health centre at Puthiyampuththur should be upgraded.

‘Take action’

Seeking action against officials who cut down two huge mango trees on the premises of Sri Kallapiran Temple in Srivaikundam and allegedly sold the timber, deputy secretary of Srivaikundam Traders’ Association M. Balasubramanian submitted a petition.

‘Repair roads’

A petition was submitted seeking the repairing of the badly damaged road between Thatchar Street and Mattakkadai in Thoothukudi.