‘Makkal Neethi Maiyam has a good chance in 2021 polls’

All the 30% undecided votes may be cast in favour of actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan, said Makkal Neethi Maiyam State general secretary Muruganandam here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the days of electing the DMK or the AIADMK was past. “The people are not keen to elect Stalin or Edappadi to power. They want to put an end to the 50-year Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The AIADMK cannot come to power in the 2021 elections, he said and added that the party had ruined the State in many spheres. When compared to other States, Tamil Nadu has been pushed to the bottom in many sectors, he alleged. “The AIADMK government has kept the finances in such a poor shape that only by selling liquor, the government can function,” he charged.

Makkal Neethi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan was open to have alliance with any ‘like minded’ parties which has secular credentials. As for Rajnikanth, if he had no plans to start a political party, even those votes may turn in favour of MNM, he added.