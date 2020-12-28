Makkal Nala Paniyalargal stage road roko

28 December 2020 19:35 IST

Virudhunagar

Over 200 members of Tamil Nadu Makkal Nala Paniyalargal Sangam staged a road roko here on Monday demanding the State Government to reinstate them in work without dragging an appeal pending in the Supreme Court.

The police arrested 230 protesters, including 90 women, when they suddenly squatted on Virudhunagar-Madurai highway even as they were staging a dharna in front of the Collectorate.

The protest was led by the association State president, N. Chellapandian.

The State deputy general secretary, M. Selvakumar said that the AIADMK Government had removed 13,500 makkal nala paniyalargal thrice since 1992.

After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government made their appointment in each village panchayat in 1991, the AIADMK Government removed them.

Subsequently, they were reinstated twice by the DMK Governments and dismissed by the AIADMK Governments.

“After the High Court ordered our reinstatement in 2014, the State Government has made an appeal in the Supreme Court and was taking all efforts to drag the case. We want the State Government to withdraw its appeal and provide us jobs,” he added.

The association has proposed to intensify their protest in the coming months.