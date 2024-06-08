GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam urges State to introduce kindergarten classes in govt. schools

Updated - June 08, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal kalvi Kootiyakkam has urged the School Education department to introduce kindergarten classes in government schools as many parents were forced to enrol their wards in private schools. 

Pointing to the mushrooming  of many new private kindergarten schools in the State, the forum said, due to non-regularisation of private schools, there was no system followed in enrolling the children.  

“When parents pay the fees stipulated by the schools, even underaged kids are being enrolled. Due to this, there is no regulation in admission even though the government has formulated steps like getting approval of headmaster from a nearby government school to start a new private school,” they said.  

As obtaining No Objection Certificate from HMs of government schools were not followed, many private schools came up close to government schools, thereby affecting the strength in government schools, they added.  

Noting the situation of insufficient teachers in the government schools in Tamil Nadu, the forum said, at present the teacher appointments were based on the ratio of one teacher for every 30 children for classes one to five and one teacher for every 35 children for classes six to eight, this had made the conventional system of one teacher per class and one teacher per subject disappear in many schools.  

“As the government schools are facing a decline in students’ enrolment, the number of teachers were also decreasing, thereby making the quality of education extended to the students in primary and middle schools questionable,” the forum said. 

As a solution, the system which was followed till 1997 to appoint teachers based on a proportional base of one teacher for every 20 children in primary and middle schools, should be followed again, they suggested.

