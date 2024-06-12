Regarding the allegations levelled against the credibility in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following discrepancies in NEET UG scoring which was released on June 4, Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam has demanded the Central government to take accountability for the confusion and dissolve the agency which was dedicated to conducting entrance examinations.

The forum also asked the government not to consider the NEET score for admissions to medical colleges in the country.

A total of 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination in over 4,700 centres in the country. Out of which, in the first 100 positions about 60 candidates have scored full 720 marks and many have scored 719 and 718 marks, the press statement said.

“As each question carries five marks, every wrong question with a negative scoring costs six marks. So, the second mark should be 714, whereas the second score in the results is 719, which is unacceptable,” it added.

Further, another major discrepancy noted in the scorings was that in an examination centre in Haryana, eight candidates with continuous registration numbers have scored full marks and the notable point was that they were all trained in the same coaching centre.

This raises doubts whether giant coaching corporates and NTA have joined hands to forge the results, said forum. “While the government says the marks were due to the grace marks provided to the candidates, another question arises as to why other centres and other State students were not given grace marks follows,” they added.

“As it is a procedure for the NTA to announce any extra marking or grace marks once the examinations were completed, why did they hide this”, the forum questioned.

The discrepancy in the NEET scores has quashed the promise of the Central government that entrance examinations would bring credibility and transparency in admission processes.

Instead, it has only improved the businesses of corporates who function under the banner of entrance examination trainings, it added.

An investigative team must be deployed by the Central government to probe the matter pertaining to the discrepancy in NEET scoring and until then, the admission should be based on XII grade scores, the forum said.

