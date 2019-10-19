Making the right move

‘The Hindu In School’ chess competitions 2019’ were organised at Sadakkathullah Appa College at Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai on Saturday in which 180 students from various schools participated.

Boys and girls under the age of 10, 13 and 15 participated in the chess competitions organised jointly with JSW Steel Coated Products Limited, the title sponsor of the event.

Winners: Under – 10 category (Boys): 1. P. Naveen Kumar, 2. V.P. Denin Vijay and 3. S. Siva Adityan.

Girls: 1. Tawfeeqa, 2. G. Saranya Sri and 3. L. Vanisha.

Under – 13 (Boys): 1. S.A. Harihara Jagan, 2. G. Ashvin Venkat and 3. P. James Edison.

Girls: 1. M. Nanthini, 2. N. Asfia and 3. K. Shri Nimeshika.

Under – 15 (Boys): 1. Sivasubramanian Manoj, 2. M.K. Sriman Prabhu and 3. A.M. Hamza Razak.

Girls: 1. S. Mahalaxshmi, 2. D. Mohana and 3. S. Pradhisha.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan honoured the winners with prizes and certificates.

Esaki Vidyaashram, Tenkasi was the regional partner and Sadakkathullah Appa College was the venue partner of the competition.