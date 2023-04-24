April 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Amending the laws to make 12-hour of work legal will open the floodgates to workers losing many more hard-won labour laws to protect their rights, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Ramakrishnan.

He was here to address a protest demonstration organised by the party on the recent Bill passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly making 12 hours of work legal, here on Monday. Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the laws making 8 hours of work across the globe was based on certain scientific reasons.

“Any man cannot work for more than eight hours, especially in factories that have continous processing. It could lead to accidents that could pose danger to the workers life,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The new Bill passed in the Assembly amidst protests by Opposition parties would only benefit the private sector or public sector units in exploiting the workers.

“Three shifts of work, each of eight hours, was formulated after lot of struggle by the labour unions. It would benefit the workers as it would provide a work-life balance and give adequate rest to the workers,” Mr. Ramarishnan said.

Multinational companies are advocating for 12 hours work only to further exploit the workers to make more profit. Earlier, they increased their productivity through modernisation of machineries. Now, they are trying to improve productivity by extracting more work from the labourers. “It is impractical,” he added.

Even in colleges each period is of 45 minutes as students have the maximum attention span. The UN convention has recognised the 8-hour duty for workers based on various cultural and scientific reasons. Twelve-hour duty would take a heavy toll on the workers health, he pointed out.

Besides, 12-hour duty would reduce the number of shifts to two and thereby good chunk of employees would lose their jobs.

“Eight-hour duty is the basic right among all labour rights like the weekly off. If this right is snatched away, the labourers would lose many more hard-fought rights,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said. He appealed to the State Government to give up its proposal.

Party leaders S. Kannan, R. Vijayarajan, M. Ganesan were among those who spoke.