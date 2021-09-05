Makers of organic, healthy products display their ware

They have a firm belief that market for organic products is growing at a fast pace

A group of like-minded sellers, promoting healthy and sustainable living practices and products in and around Madurai, came together on Sunday morning under the banner, ‘Yaadhum Market,’ to showcase their signature products and interact with one another on the premises of M. S. Chellamuthu Trust in Shenoy Nagar.

R. M. J. Ramajeyam, who leads the ‘Yaadhum Market’ initiative, said that the platform was created in February by people who believed in leading a healthy life by opting for healthy food and a sustainable lifestyle. “It is a non-commercial space for people with similar interests to get to know each other. A number of experienced makers of organic and sustainable products are available for interaction with the younger lot. One can understand the market for such products and also the recent innovations in the field,” he said.

The market displayed an array of products from millet-based baked items to hand-pressed organic soaps, skincare products to reusable cloth sanitary napkins and farm-grown rice varieties. Some farmers and first-level producers showcased their chemical-free farm produce.

They have a firm belief that the market for organic products is growing at a faster pace than before. M. Dinesh, founder of Dhanyaas that sold organic food mixes and skincare products, said, “Demand for natural products is going up all the time. More people are making conscious efforts to change their lifestyle and food habits. Through such events, we get to meet like-minded people and identify what we lack and improve our products.”

Treasure hunt

In the afternoon, a treasure hunt for children and a narrative session about Madurai’s history were conducted. S. Krishnan from The Yellow Bag, one of the initiators of the market, said, “The idea is to interact, have fun, learn and also make sales leads. We are hoping to conduct the market in consecutive weeks, in different locations. We always prefer conducting them in open spaces, closer to the trees.”