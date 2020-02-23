Make your life meaningful by helping others: former SC Judge

MADURAI

“If you help others, you will grow without your knowledge ... Life provides us with many opportunities to work for the development of others and make this journey meaningful,” said Shivaraj V. Patil, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking during his 80th birthday celebrations, organised by Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation here on Sunday, Mr. Patil said that treating a woman as an equal would be the greatest service to womankind. Urging girls to be self-confident, he said, “You qualify and become competent. Show the world that you can excel in all walks of life.”

Mr. Patil also stressed the importance of being humble and compassionate towards others.

During the occasion, Justice S.S. Sundar of the Madras High Court released a book titled ‘Speaking for Humanity’, a compilation of select speeches of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, and the first copy was received by N. Venkatesh Prajna, Director (Medical Education), Aravind Eye Care System.

“From the judgements of Mr. Patil, I can sense his qualities not only as a judge, but also as a human being working for the upliftment of humanity,” said Justice Sundar. He also said that he would like to follow the values stressed by Mr. Patil while serving the people as part of the judiciary.

Ponneelan, Sahitya Akademi award winning writer, praised Mr. Patil for his remarkable judgement ordering compensation for the villagers who were assaulted and tortured by police during the search for sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.

The most striking feature of Mr. Patil was his humility, said Dr. Prajna. “He has invested his life for the upliftment of the people,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidehi Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, asked young women to be alert to cyber crimes and seek the help of police in case of an emergency.

V. Jeevanantham, founder of Nalantha Hospital, V.P. Gunasekaran, president, Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association, G. Palanithurai, former chair of Panchayat Raj Studies, Department of Political Science and Development Administration, Gandhigram Rural Institute, B. Thirumalai and S. Annamalai, senior journalists, also praised Mr. Patil for his contributions.