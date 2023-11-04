Make walking a regular habit, says Sivaganga Collector

November 04, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Walking 10,000 steps or about eight km keeps one fit and brisk throughout the day, said Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith here on Saturday.

She was speaking at the launch of the ‘health walk’ programme inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin through video-conferencing from Chennai.

Residents in Karaikudi and other parts of the district joined the eight-km walk, which began from Alagappa University and ended at the same point after crossing Umayal Ramanathan Arts College, Alagappa Park, Engineering College and NSS camp Road.

By making it a habit, walking would help prevent 30% of cardiac-related issues and also keeps obesity problems under check. By remaining fit and healthy, diseases, which are spreading commonly, may be kept at a distance. Hence, walking should become a movement and keeping this in mind, the Tamil Nadu government had started it as a people’s movement across all the districts, she said.

Along with the Collector, many youngsters, officials, MLA Mangudi and other elected representatives joined the health walk. The government has planned to host the health walk on first Sunday of every month and also organise free health check-up and camps at the end, Health officials said.

