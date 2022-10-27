Make use of technology to enhance quality of life: VC

VIRUDHUNAGAR

The students pursuing higher education have aplenty of opportunities to pursue dual degree programmes, said Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar.

Addressing the students of V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women on the 45th Graduation Day, he explained the scope in dual degrees and the opportunities available in the current scenario in higher education institutions.

He advised them to do the needful for their career development and gave an outline on the country’s rapid progress in the fields of science and technology. He urged the students to make use of the technology to enhance the quality of their life.

A total of 1138 under graduates, 193 post graduates and two M. Phil. graduates from various branches received their degrees.

College secretary P.C.S. Govindarajaperumal, president T. Palanichamy, Principal S.M. Meena Rani, Controller of Examinations G. Karthigai Lakshmi and the heads of various departments participated.