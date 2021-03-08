TENKASI
Collector G.S. Sameeran has urged the voters to make use of postal ballot facility being offered by the Election Commission of India to the differently abled, COVID-19 patients and the elders above the age of 80.
In a statement, Dr. Sameeran said the Election Commission of India has allowed senior citizens above the age of 80, differently-abled persons, COVID-19 patients, and the COVID-19 suspects in isolation to cast postal ballots and the Form 12D for getting the postal ballots are being distributed to the individuals by visiting their houses.
Those who want to avail this facility should submit Form 12D along with necessary documents such as copy of electors’ photo identity card, age proof, differently-abled certificate and the COVID-19 positive certificate issued by a qualified physician.
On being submitted to the Returning Officer, the applications will be scrutinised and the postal ballot sent to the houses of the applicants to enable them to cast their votes. Those who availed this facility cannot exercise their franchise on April 6 by visiting the polling booth concerned, Dr. Sameeran said.
