Make use of ‘Kalloori Kanavugal’ effectively to choose right course, says Minister

Students scouting for the right course to join in colleges should effectively make use of the ‘Kalloori Kanavugal’ programme by interacting with the experts to get enlightened, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan has said.

Participating in the ‘Kalloori Kanavugal’ career guidance programme organised by the district administration for Plus Two students in Palayamkottai on Friday, Mr. Rajakannappan said the increased allocation of funds for school and the higher education departments in Tamil Nadu had taken the gross enrolment ratio in colleges in the State to nearly 50 per cent, the highest in the country.

The Minister recalled the training programme being conducted by Tirunelveli district administration for the Kaani tribal students to crack the competitive examinations and other recruitments that enabled two of them to join Bosch’s sensor manufacturing unit on Tirunelveli outskirts.

Mr. Rajakannappan also said 21 government school students were being trained by the experts drawn from IITs and NITs to train them for cracking Joint Entrance Examination, thanks to the efforts of the District Collector.

“As Tirunelveli District Collector took the initiative, these 21 students were flown to Chennai from Thoothukudi to visit IIT – Madras and other educational institutions in the State capital to motivate them to join these institutes. Hence, students, especially from rural areas, should make use of these opportunities being offered by the district administration,” Mr. Rajakannppan appealed.

The Minister also handed over education loan to the tune of Rs. 1.56 crore to 12 students and career guidance materials on the occasion.

Over 1,500 students from various schools participated in the career guidance programme in which experts drawn from the fields of arts, science, engineering, fashion technology etc. explained in detail about the higher studies and choosing the right course.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi C.A. Rishabh and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated in the event.