‘Make SHGs self-reliant’

Collector T.G. Vinay speaking at the 24th Foundation Day celebrations of DHAN Foundation in Madurai on Friday.

02 October 2020 19:41 IST

Madurai

The skill development training imparted to self-help group members should help them become self-reliant and micro-entrepreneurs. DHAN Foundation can help in developing models to ensure that these women stop approaching micro-finance institutions to borrow money, said Collector T.G. Vinay here on Friday.

Speaking at its 24th Foundation Day celebrations, he said the organisation was creating community-driven models to ensure implementation of government schemes.

“Though the district has been announced to be open defecation-free, it is not practised in several places. DHAN Foundation must work with the community to bring about an attitudinal change and help to eradicate open defecation,” he said. It must work with the district administration to address the issue of malnutrition among women.

Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai spoke about the new practices that will be followed by DHAN’s Kalanjiam movement in the wake of the spread of pandemic. He said the pandemic had pushed several families into poverty and there was a need to build back the lives of these families. “We are in the adaptation phase, with a focus on health security and revival of livelihoods of the affected people,” he said.

Five wellness centres and a new SUHAM hospital were launched during the virtual meeting.

DHAN Kalanjiam Mutual Movement Award was given to Sindhutai Sapkal in recognition of her work for the welfare of orphan children for three decades in Maharashtra.

V. Vedachalam, former senior epigraphist of Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, was felicitated for his contribution to the field of archaeology.