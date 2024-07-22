Make library visits part of school curriculum, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a recent judgment, directed the State to issue a circular asking Heads of Educational Institutions to make library visits part of school curriculum.

The court passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2019 by S. Krishnan of Nagercoil who sought a direction to the authorities to take action against illegal purchase of books for public libraries, maintain standard in the libraries and transparent procedures in procuring books by uploading the details on their official website.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan (since elevated to the Supreme Court) and Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the public libraries in Tamil Nadu might meet the fate of the Library of Alexandria, if procurement of books was not done in public interest.

Time had come to have a proper mechanism for such procurement. Good publishers in the State must be encouraged, and their books bought. The procurement could not be linked to commission. The public must be encouraged to spend time in the libraries, the court observed.

It directed that the procurement of books for the libraries must be in consonance with the government order issued by the School Education Department in 2024.

The Directorate of Public Libraries must maintain a dedicated, user-friendly and functional website, which should be made known to the public and awareness should be created through social media. For procurement of books, notification must be published on the website.

Simultaneously, e-mail communications should be sent to the publishers in Tamil Nadu who had published not less than 200 books, it said.

The court observed that once the books proposed to be purchased were shortlisted, the details should be published in a separate web page. A month’s time should be given for eliciting remarks, comments and objections. When the procurement for the year was to be finalised, the remarks, comments and the objections should be considered, and they should remain in the web page.

The court directed the State to constitute a committee to inquire into the allegations made by the petitioner, and views should be elicited from various publishers. A comprehensive report should be published within five months. It should catalogue all the unfair practices that had come to light. Action should be taken against the officials concerned. An action taken report should also be published on the website in six months thereafter. If necessary, the persons concerned should be prosecuted, the court directed.