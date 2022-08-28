‘Make HC Bench more differently abled friendly’

Madras High Court judge Justice P.N. Prakash at a legal aid clinic for the differently abled in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court judge Justice P.N. Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a legal aid clinic for the differently abled in Madurai. He felicitated differently abled persons who had achieved in various fields, including sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Prakash said that people should not look at the differently abled with sympathy. They were normal people like everybody else and through their strong will and determination had achieved various laurels in their respective fields, he said.

He urged the differently abled people present at the event to make the best use of the legal aid clinic organised by Madurai district legal aid services authority. Justice Prakash said the event was organised to redress their grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to requests for battery-operated cars and wheelchairs for the differently abled, in addition to lifts and ramps, at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the judge said that he would look into it. Steps would be taken to implement it, he said.

Earlier, the judge received petitions from the differently abled and said that grievances would be redressed at the legal aid clinic. He appreciated the efforts put in to organise the legal aid clinic for the differently abled in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Association Federation Vice President S. Boopathy, National Differently Abled Youth Club President G. Muthu Maheswaran, Additional District Judge for CBI Cases J. Tamilarasi, Chairperson of Permanent Lok Adalat A.K.K. Rajini, Chief Judicial Magistrate A. Pasumpon Shunmugiah, Legal Advisor of Madurai Differently Abled Welfare Association K. Samidurai, Executive Member of Madurai Differently Abled Welfare Association J. Deepa, Secretary of Madurai District Legal Services Authority V. Deepa and Neuro Surgeon C.N. Ilankumaran spoke at the event.