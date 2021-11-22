Make fuel affordable for common man, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre staging a protest in Virudhunagar on Monday.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

22 November 2021 20:26 IST

‘Even Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan have reduced VAT’

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, as part of the State-wide agitations, staged a protest here on Monday against the DMK government, pressing for reduction in value-added tax on fuel prices to make petrol and diesel more affordable for the common man.

The protest was organised by the party’s youth and women wings. Youth Wing presidents Seetharaman and Poomalai Raja led the protest. Speaking on the occasion, the party’s east district president, M. Gajendran, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced the price of petrol by ₹5 a litre and diesel by ₹10 a litre as Deepavali gift to the people. Responding to his appeal for State governments to reciprocate his gesture, even the Congress-ruled States such as Punjab and Rajasthan reduced the fuel prices substantially.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the DMK that came to power with the promise of cutting down VAT on fuel, was not coming forward to do it now after it partially fulfilled its promise in the past.

He also criticised the DMK government for “usurping the credit due to the Centre which was giving substantial subsidy for ration rice.” “The State government that was bearing only ₹3 subsidy for a kg was claiming that it was supplying free rice to the people,” Mr. Gajendran said.

He also alleged that the State government was taking tough action against people belonging to Opposition parties under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure to put them under undue pressure.

The party’s women wing leaders, Kaleeswari and Santhanamari, took part in the protest.