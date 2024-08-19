Make arrangements for differently abled people visiting temple, says forum

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) submitted a petition with the authorities of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Monday seeking necessary facilities for differently-abled and elderly devotees visiting the temple.

They requested the officials to reconstruct or retrofit any structures inside and outside the temple to suit for the movement of people with mobility, vision impairment, hearing disability, intellectual disability.

“Adhering to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, necessary arrangements like ramp, wheelchair, sign language interpreter, digital display, staff assistance, retrofitted toilets among others should be made,” said, A. Balamurugan, district secretary.

“Despite submitting a petition with temple officials immediately after the incident recently when a differently-abled woman was troubled by temple staff no actions seemed to have been taken by the temple, so another petition was given,” he added.

If the temple authorities stick with the instruction of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department regarding the arrangements for differently-abled people, that would be enough, he said.

Also, parking facilities should be arranged for retrofitted vehicles used by differently-abled at all the temple entrances, as they could not park their vehicles somewhere else and enter the temple, Mr. Balamurugan said.