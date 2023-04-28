Make all efforts to bring back 109 impounded boats from Sri Lanka: Rameswaram fishermen

April 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Urging the Prime Minister to arrange for a meeting with Sri Lankan government to bring back their 109 mechanised boats lying in the ports there since 2018, members of ‘Anaithu Meenavar Kootamaippu’ (All fishermen union federation) observed a day-long fast at Thangachimadam near here on Friday.

Led by their leader Jesu Raja, the fishermen said that though those who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching were let off after a fortnight or so, the boats, fishnets and the catch were never returned. The Sri Lankan authorities handed over the properties to the custody of the courts. Only the fishermen released from the prisons returned home.

Since 2018, neither the boats were returned nor compensation was given to the boat owners by the government. Under such circumstances, the very means of their livelihood is affected. Without any iinclomethe fishermen fall into debt traps.

Adding to this, COVID-19 pandemic had pushed the fishermen to the brink. With almost zero economic activity for about 15 months including the ban period, many fishermen were wallowing in poverty, Mr Jesu Raja said and added that the Union government should impress upon their Sri Lanka counterparts and help retrieve the impounded boats at the earliest.

Revenue and police officials had talks with the protestors, following which the fishermen dispersed at 4 p.m..

A delegation comprising Mr Jesu Raja and others recently met Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai and stressed the need for financial assistance to the fishermen during the fishing ban period. They sought the CM to intervene with the Centre and examine the modalities to solve the issue with Sri Lanka amicably in the larger interests of the fishermen community.

The fishermen leaders passed a resolution to meet Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to press their demands.