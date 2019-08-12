‘Make adequate arrangements at makeshift bus stand’

Thoothukudi

MP M.K. Kanimozhi on Monday visited the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and the old bus stand, which is being revamped under the Smart Cities Mission.

Addressing reporters after the visit, she said that the makeshift bus stand at SAV school ground did not have adequate facilities for passengers.

“Even though it is a temporary arrangement, proper facilities should be set up. During the rainy season, they would not even have space to take cover from the rain,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that facilities, including sheds and toilets, were not sufficient, and urged authorities to make necessary arrangements.

During her visit to the hospital, she spoke to patients and listened to their problems. She also took suggestions from the doctors.

Responding to queries regarding the National Medical Commission Bill, Ms. Kanimozhi said that the DMK would continue to oppose the Bill, and the Centre would be urged to make changes to the Bill.

Later, she visited villages in Kayathar west panchayat union. The residents aired their grievances to Ms. Kanimozhi.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the government had raised the examination fee of the CBSE board, making it less accessible to students. She said the DMK would continue to oppose the move of the Centre, which unilaterally stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

MLA Geetha Jeevan and other party functionaries were present.