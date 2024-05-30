GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Major scam in 0ld Age Pension scheme in Aruppukottai

Published - May 30, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Aruppukottai

S Sundar
S Sundar

 In a major scam, over ₹45 lakh has been siphoned off by a data entry operator in Social Security Scheme in Aruppukottai Taluk by diverting the money from the account of deceased beneficiaries of Old Age Pension Scheme into his account. 

A complaint has been lodged with Aruppukottai Town police, who issued a community service register receipt. The bank account of the suspect has been frozen. 

According to a senior official, the scam is suspected to have been going on since 2019. Preliminary investigation has revealed that ₹45 lakh could have been swindled, but the final amount would be known only after a thorough probe. 

“Only a thorough investigation can reveal whether the unofficially posted computer operator took the officials for a ride or the scandal occurred with the collusion of any officials concerned,” he told The Hindu

Another official, who is privy to the incident, said the employee was appointed by local officials for the purpose of data entry in the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS), an online portal of the Department of Finance. 

He is allowed to use the login id and password of the official to make all entries with regard to payment of old age pension. 

The Revenue Department has been periodically updating the data of the deceased OAP beneficiaries collected through the village administrative officers. “Upon confirmation of the death of the beneficiary, the SSS Tahsildar orders stoppage of online transfer of pension amount to their bank accounts. However, the data entry operator, instead of cancelling the OAP order, would divert the money to his bank account by changing the bank account number,” the official added. 

