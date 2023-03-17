March 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Six persons including three Home Guards personnel, were arrested on charges of kidnap and robbery among other criminal offences by the Sivaganga district police, who recovered ₹2.02 crore in cash, 1.471 kg of gold and 1..9 kg of silver from the gang on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Durai, SP Selvaraj and others said that they had formed six teams led by ASP Stalin.

Following a complaint from a bullion agent Ravichandran of Muthupattinam, near Karaikudi, the Karaikudi North police had registered a case.

The complainant, who had been to Chennai on March 11, returned with gold, cash and silver articles on March 12 by an omni bus and alighted at Kazhanivasal at 4.30 a.m. Suddenly, some three to four persons forcibly took him away in a waiting SUV and fled from the scene posing themselves as police officers. Later, the victim was robbed of his valuables and the gang abandoned him at Lena Vilakku in Pudukottai district.

The complainant was engaged in buying/selling gold and silver articles to traders for a commission basis for seven years. He used to sell gold jewels and silverwares too by purchasing these from wholesale merchants in Chennai, police said.

Multi-pronged probe

Soon, the investigators, took different angles and went off in multiple directions gathering inputs led by the young IPS officer Mr Stalin.

Based on the inputs from the complainant, the SUV was zeroed in after ascertaining the images from the CCTV cameras. After securing the key accused identified as Surya alias Nagendran (57) of Aminjikarai, Chennai, the police interrogations led to arrest of five more people.

The accused Surya, according to the confession, had visited Karaikudi at least 10 times watching the movements of Ravichandran and the shops/dealers, he was meeting with. Later, the accused had also followed the bullion agent in Chennai Flower Bazaar area and in Sowcarpet, police said and then prepared the plan to strike on March 12 morning.

The police said that Surya, who was with Home Guards was suspended recently and the reasons were yet to be probed. Some of the accomplices held were also with the Home Guards and further probe would be conducted, Mr Durai said and added that it had to be examined whether they were habitual offenders or first time criminals.

To another query, he said that the registration number of the SUV was found to be fake, but the confession of Surya led to the arrest of car driver Palraj (57) of Thuckalay, Kanniyakumari district, P Vijayakumar (52), a parotta master from Vellore district, Samuel of Chintadripet, Chennai, and among others. A hunt was on to secure few more suspects.

When contacted, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg said that the special teams had worked tirelessly from the time the complaint was received over the last three days. The multi-pronged investigation with technological support, effective coordination and team work of all the police officers enabled the police to solve the crime swiftly and also recover the property intact, he added.