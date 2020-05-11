Major roads in Madurai flooded with vehicles on Monday, following lockdown relaxations

Madurai

Tea shops and automobile workshops saw large crowds, while jewellery shops were practically empty

With many business establishments resuming their operations following the further relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on Monday, all major roads in Madurai were flooded with two-wheelers and four-wheelers. It was like a usual Monday as all major junctions including Kalavasal, Goripalayam and the one at Periyar bus stand were crowded with vehicles.

The opening of tea shops (for parcel service) after around six weeks is sure to be the greatest boon for labourers, said K. Ibrahim, the proprietor of Subam Coffee Bar. On Monday, when his shop opened after a 45-day break, Mr. Ibrahim said that both the labourers working at his shop as well as several daily wage workers at construction sites and in small businesses are all dependent on a glass of tea to keep them refreshed. He added that apart from parcel tea and coffee, they had small vadas, which were home-made.

He added that opening tea shops was in fact a chain in boosting the economy. “Our tea master and vada master will get jobs. We will purchase a lot of milk, sugar and tea leaves too. Economies will begin functioning at full swing,” he said.

L. Ravi, a tea shop owner from Palanganatham, said that he does not have sufficient quantities of plastic covers to pack tea for customers. “Only a few of them bring their own flasks or vessels to take tea from shops,” he said.

However, R. Kanakaraj, the owner of Food Park Bakery said that people usually prefer sitting at a shop to drink tea or eat baked goods. “Unless we allow the bakeries to allow people to sit down, we may not receive too many orders for parcels except from businesses,” he said.

Huge crowds were witnessed in front of two-wheeler and four-wheeler servicing shops. “A large number of customers say that they are unable to start their vehicles and due to the hot summer, the tyres also easily get flattened,” said S. Nagaraj who services vehicles at Kalavasal.

In stark contrast to these crowded shops, were the near empty jewellery stores in Madurai

Secretary of the Madurai Jewellers and Bullion Merchants Association, R. Sivarajan said that the reopening of jewellery shops may not be useful to the public as most will not be looking to make any investment in jewellery at the moment. “Only after people take care of their immediate needs will they think about purchasing other investments,” he said. He added that the restriction on transportation will further affect jewellery sales.

Mr. Sivarajan that it would be better for jewellery shops to open when the spread of COVID-19 is drastically curtailed. “If all shops open and the spread of the disease is greater, there could be another long lockdown which could be very damaging,” he said.

