Madurai City Police rejig on the cards

Madurai City Police is set for a major revamp in which the role of Deputy Commissioners - Law and Order, and Crime - and Assistant Commissioners will change from functional to jurisdictional.

The number of ranges of Assistant Commissioners will be increased from six to 10. Presently the ranges are Anna Nagar, Tallakulam, Thilagar Thidal, Town, Tirupparankundram and High Court. “When these proposals come into effect, the city police will not have separate DCs for Law and Order and Crime, but DC North and DC South, who would take care of both the functions in their respective jurisdictions,” Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said.

Stating that the perception of officials has, over the period, changed and often the functional assignments of Deputy Commissioner (Crime) and Assistant Commissioners (Crime) are looked down upon. “Many officials think that Law and Order posts are prestigious and are unwilling to take Crime posts,” the Additional Director General of Police said.

As a result, involvement of officials in crime prevention and detection leaves much to be desired, many officials admit. Some complain that the officials of the Crime wing get a step-motherly treatment - right from strength of workforce to office buildings and vehicles.

Though the idea of bifurcation of work into law and order and crime was only to have more focused roles, it failed.

One AC, one range

Presently four ranges have two ACs each, while Tirupparankundram and High Court have one AC each. Under the proposal, jurisdictions of the ranges will also be brought down to make them compact. “For all practical purpose, smaller jurisdictions will have better administration,” the Commissioner said.

Town and Thilagar Thidal ranges have five police stations each, while Tallakulam has three stations and Anna Nagar four stations. In the redrawn proposal, only new Tallakulam range will have four police stations.

As a result, the number of ranges will be increased to 10 by adding four new ranges.

While Tirupparankundram range will have two police stations and High Court Range will have only one police station, the six other ranges will have three police stations each. “In this new arrangement, the ACs can depute manpower from Law and Order to Crime and vice versa based on need,” he said. The idea is that better utilisation of manpower will lead to effective policing.