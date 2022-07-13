Major pilferage in giving subsidised diesel to mechanised boats alleged

THOOTHUKUDI

Alleging pilferage in giving ‘subsidized diesel’ to the mechanised boats of Tharuvaikulam, a group of fishermen and owners of boats from coastal hamlets submitted a petition in the Office of Joint Director of Fisheries here on Wednesday.

In the petition, office-bearers of St. Michael Mechanized Boat Owners and Gillnet Fishermen Welfare Association, Tharuvaikulam, said each of the 220 Tharuvaikulam-based mechanised boats, all involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing, is given 1,800 litres of diesel every month at subsidised rate. When this diesel is given in 50 litre barrels, each of these 36 barrels has only 49 litres of fuel instead of 50 litres.

In other words, Rs. 7.50 lakh per month is being swindled by stealing the ‘subsidised diesel’ while selling the fuel to these 220 mechanised boats of Tharuvaikulam.

“When our fishermen, who take the mechanised boats for multi-day deep sea stay fishing complained about this shortage, we cross-checked the quantity of the diesel being given to us by the Tamil Nadu Government. As all the barrels had only 49 litres of diesel instead of 50 litres, we confirmed that a major scam is going on in giving diesel to the mechanised boats. Since the fuel outlet’s manager, who is apparently involved in this scam, is selling the fuel in the black market, the Joint Director should take appropriate steps for selling exact quantity of ‘subsidised diesel’ to the mechanised boats,” said A. Antony Panneerdas, president of the Association.

Association’s office-bearers N. Pugazh Selvamani, Y. Antony Jayabalan and A. Nirmal Raj were present even as the petition was submitted.