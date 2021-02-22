‘Major parties violated election expenditure limits’

22 February 2021 20:25 IST

Dindigul

Alleging that major political parties violated election expenditure limits, Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy on Monday urged the Election Commission of India to tighten surveillance to prevent the practice.

Addressing journalists in Dindigul, he alleged that parties with money and resources alone won in elections. He felt symbols should not be permanently allotted to parties and they must be annually renewable. The ECI must instill confidence in the electorate by giving a level playing field to all registered parties, he said.

The ECI must take note of early campaigns for Assembly elections launched by some political parties. Campaigns must be restricted to post-notification of election schedule.

While welcoming the Centre’s move to classify seven Scheduled Caste subsects under the title, ‘Devendrakula Velalar’, he said the community was sentimentally hurt as it continued in the SC list. “We want to be in the mainstream,” he said claiming the community did not want to be given reservations.

He urged the Centre and State governments to jointly work to reduce fuel tax.

His party would hold a seminar on ‘Development of Tamil Nadu’ on March 4 in which the poll related issues including the alliance would be decided, he said.