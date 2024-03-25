Major parties, Independent candidates file nomination in Dindigul and Theni constituencies

March 25, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

R Sachidanandam of CPI (M) on Monday filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer M.N. Poongodi for Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

Soon after the nomination process was completed, he told media persons in the presence of Ministers I Periasami and R Sakkarapani and MLA I P Senthilkumar and other leaders that the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious in all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The three years of the DMK regime had not only improved the image of all candidates in the State but also given a fillip to the people to vote for the INDIA front candidates.

The AIADMK alliance candidate VMS Mohamed Mubarak, state president of SDPI, filed his nomination with the Returning Officer, accompanied by former ministers Dindigul C Srinivasan and Natham R Viswanathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SDPI candidate told media persons that the non performance of the DMK MP Velusami in Dindigul over the last five years was the biggest strength for his victory. He also said that the DMK regime in the last three years had earned anti-incumbency wave in the State.

The PMK state treasurer P Thilaga Bama, who is representing the BJP alliance, filed her nomination with the officials.

Speaking to reporters, she said that she is fully aware of the issues of the people of Dindigul constituency. The DMK and the AIADMK, in the past, had done nothing to the people. On the other hand, they had only looted the coffers, she charged and said that the only hope for saving the nation from the corrupt functionaries was Narendra Modi.

The PMK candidate said that she was confident of emerging victorious from Dindigul as the people were aware of the tricks of the DMK. Likewise, the AIADMK has become weak and lost its sheen after splits in the party. The cadres were not at all happy with the happenings in the AIADMK.

A total of eight nominations were filed till Monday, including Independents officials said.

Theni

In Theni, the AIADMK candidate V.T. Narayanasamy filed his nomination before the Returning Officer R V Shajeevana. As a dummy candidate, Suryaprasad (son of Mr Narayansami) filed his papers.

The AIADMK candidate told reporters that Theni has always been the fort of the AIADMK. The party founder MGR and late leader Jayalalithaa were always given landslide victory from the district to the Legislative Assembly elections in the past.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Theni was the only constituency, which had returned the AIADMK as the winner. Now, the trend will continue as the people had always rejected other players.

He also promised to be accessible to the people, if elected and assured to bring solutions to livelihood issues and the Mulla periyar reservoir row and among others in the constituency.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Madan filed his nomination. The officials said that five candidates had filed their nominations, which would come to a close on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.