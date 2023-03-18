March 18, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THENI

The mortal remains of Major A Jayanth (37) reached Jayamangalam panchayat, near Periyakulam in Theni district in the early hours of Saturday. Representing the Tamil Nadu government, Rural Development Minister I. Periasami placed a wreath and paid tributes to the departed soul. He also handed over an order of sanction of ₹20 lakh cheque to the family members on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana and other officers.

The body reached Madurai airport by a special IAF aircraft at around midnight. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar and other officers paid tributes by laying wreaths after which it was taken by road to Theni district.

As it reached the dwelling of Major Jayanth, the family members, who were surrounded by villagers wept uncontrollably and a pall of gloom descended on the hamlet. The defence officers laid wreaths and later took the body to the Nadupatti crematorium for the final rites. Apart from the Minister, MLAs K. S. Saravanakumar and A. Maharajan, panchayat representatives and others participated.

Many of the old students of Saraswathi Narayanan College in Madurai, from where Major Jayanth studied, offered condolences to the departed soul by lighting candles in his memory. The faculty members also took to social media offering rich tributes.

When Major Jayanth was on an operational sortie on Thursday in a helicopter as a co-pilot, he died after the chopper crashed in Bangalajaap East Village of Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh, the officials informed the family members about the fatal accident. Along with him, Lt Col. V. V. B. Reddy, was also killed in the crash.