Major Jayanth from Theni dies in copter crash in Arunachal Pradesh

March 17, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Major A. Jayanth. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Major A Jayanth (28), son of Arumugam and Mallika died in a helicopter crash while he was on an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The family members were informed by the officials that while he was flying as a co-pilot of the defence helicopter - Cheetah with Lt. Col. V V B Reddy, they lost contact with the the ATC at 9.15 a.m. on Thursday. Soon, the ITBP and others were deployed to search and f they spotted the mangled remains in Banglajaap East Village of Mandala.

The body of the Major would be flown in a special IAF aircraft to Madurai airport by around 7 p.m. After officials and Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar have paid their respects, the body would be taken by road to Theni district for the final rites.

A native of Theni district — Jayamangalam panchayat near Periakulam — Jayanth joined the Defence force in 2010. According to his friends and relatives, Jayanth was very fond of flying and evinced interest in joining the Indian Army when he was very young, they recalled.

A pall of gloom descended in Jayamangalam and surrounding villages as the news of his death spread. Posters paying homage to the departed soul were pasted in the district. He was married four years ago.

