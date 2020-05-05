Major industries in Virudhunagar district allowed to resume work from today

The Virudhunagar district administration has laid down an elaborate set of conditions for industrial units to resume operations from Wednesday.

Collector R. Kannan said the focus was on social distancing and safety of workers and to contain spread of the viral infection.

The district administration, while allowing some sectors to work with restrictions, continued the ban on other commercial establishments. “Some big industrial units were wary of starting work as ensuring social distancing can pose a big issue. Hence they have said they will wait before taking a final call on resuming work,” an official said.

According to the Collector, the units had been advised to adopt segmentation so that one batch of workers did not have any chance of meeting others. “This way, if one person in a batch is infected, instead of sealing the entire unit, the particular segment can be disinfected and work can continue in others with a different batch.”

Some of the industrial units had also proposed to start work with only local workers, he said.