Major fire in Nagercoil compost yard; fire yet to be put out

14 March 2021 21:25 IST

NAGERCOIL

At least four fire fighters and a poclain machine operator complained of suffocation while they were engaged in putting out a fire that was reported on the 13-acre compost yard at Valampurivilai near here on Sunday.

The civic authorities, who collected the garbage from the Corporation limits here and dumped them at the yard, had frequent issues of fire accidents. Though they were put out locally in the past, the Sunday fire was described as a " major" incident, officers said.

On receipt of the fire call, the District Fire Officer Saravana Babu led a team of firefighters. As the fire could not be contained, more fire tenders and fighters from Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Thuckalay, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi stations were pressed into the operation.

The officers at the spot said that they may take at least another 24-hours to contain the fire as the smoke engulfed from the yard delayed in bringing it under control. Meanwhile, poclain was used to dig out the garbage, which resulted in suffocation.

Three or four firefighters complained of breathlessness and a machine operator were rushed to the hospital. Likewise, many residents in the vicinity too had complaints of suffocation. The patients, who had respiratory issues had a harrowing experience during the day.