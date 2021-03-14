Major fire in Nagercoil compost yard; fire yet to be put out

NAGERCOIL
At least four fire fighters and a poclain machine operator complained of suffocation while they were engaged in putting out a fire that was reported on the 13-acre compost yard at Valampurivilai near here on Sunday.
The civic authorities, who collected the garbage from the Corporation limits here and dumped them at the yard, had frequent issues of fire accidents. Though they were put out locally in the past, the Sunday fire was described as a " major" incident, officers said.
On receipt of the fire call, the District Fire Officer Saravana Babu led a team of firefighters. As the fire could not be contained, more fire tenders and fighters from Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Thuckalay, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi stations were pressed into the operation.
The officers at the spot said that they may take at least another 24-hours to contain the fire as the smoke engulfed from the yard delayed in bringing it under control. Meanwhile, poclain was used to dig out the garbage, which resulted in suffocation.
Three or four firefighters complained of breathlessness and a machine operator were rushed to the hospital. Likewise, many residents in the vicinity too had complaints of suffocation. The patients, who had respiratory issues had a harrowing experience during the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath