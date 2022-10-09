Major fire behind the Government Teacher Training Institute at Moolakaraipatti in Tirunelveli district

Thick smoke and fire at Moolakaraipatti in Tirunelveli district on Saturday night.

A major fire broke out in Moolakaraipatti late on Saturday night behind the Government Teacher Training Institute. After fighting for almost five hours, the fire was put out in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Service department officials said that the fire was noticed by a motorist, who had informed the fire station.

Immediately, a fire tender from Nanguneri fire station rushed to the spot. Even as the fire fighters attempted to control the fire, the dry leaves, which were thick and neglected, posed a big challenge. After an hour or so, another fire tender from Thisayanvilai fire station was pressed into service. More water tankers from the nearby pockets were also deployed.

Finally, in the early hours, the fire was completely put out, firemen said. An investigation is under way to examine the cause of the fire.

The locals said that the thick bushes behind the training institute was open that it was like a mini-forest and the windy night gave a tough time for the firemen to douse the fire.