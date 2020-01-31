Madurai

Major fire at paper and boards unit

Fire that broke out in a paper and boards unit at Sukravarpatti near Sivakasi late on Friday evening.

Sivakasi

A major fire broke out at a private paper and boards unit at Sukravarpatti on Friday evening.

Machinery, furniture, raw materials and buildings were gutted in the fire that started at around 6.30 p.m. Fire and Rescue services personnel from various stations in the district, along with over five tenders, were struggling to douse the flames.

“The fire started at around 6.30 p.m. when some 30 employees had taken up maintenance work in the unit following power shutdown,” said Sivakasi Sub Collector, C. Dineshkumar, who was overseeing fire-fighting. All the employees managed to flee from the scene when they saw the flames.

He said that electrical short-circuit could have led to the fire.

