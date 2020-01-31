Major fire at paper and boards unit

Sivakasi
A major fire broke out at a private paper and boards unit at Sukravarpatti on Friday evening.
Machinery, furniture, raw materials and buildings were gutted in the fire that started at around 6.30 p.m. Fire and Rescue services personnel from various stations in the district, along with over five tenders, were struggling to douse the flames.
“The fire started at around 6.30 p.m. when some 30 employees had taken up maintenance work in the unit following power shutdown,” said Sivakasi Sub Collector, C. Dineshkumar, who was overseeing fire-fighting. All the employees managed to flee from the scene when they saw the flames.
He said that electrical short-circuit could have led to the fire.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.