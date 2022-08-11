Major changes proposed around omni bus stand

They are expected to ease traffic flow on Melur Road at night

Madurai Traffic Police have planned to make major changes around the omni bus stand at Mattuthavani to avoid traffic jams on Melur Road, especially at night.

At the recently held District Road Safety meeting, chaired by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, it was decided to shift the entrance of the omni bus stand from the southern side to the northern end of the bus stand.

Meanwhile, to enable the changes, Madurai Corporation began removing encroachments by carts that obstructed free movement of vehicles near the two-wheeler parking lot between the omni bus stand and MGR bus stand, on Wednesday.

The present entrance of the omni bus stand always presents a chaotic scene with no rules being followed by all types of vehicles.

"Private buses often use this entrance for both entry and exit. Besides, prolonged and hapazhard parking of buses at the entrance is also a menace. Adding to the congestion are other vehicles like autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers which use the same space for both entry and exit, which leads to spilling over of vehicles on to Melur Road and bringing vehicular movement to a grinding halt," a shopkeeper said.

Private agents too stop all vehicles moving towards MGR bus stand to promote seats available in omni bus stand, adding to the congestion.

"Since the entrance of the omni bus stand is closer to MGR bus stand, the congestion often becomes inevitable. Hence, we have planned to shift it away from MGR bus stand," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy.

Omni buses would be made to enter the bus stand through a road between Vandiyur channel and northern entrance of the bus stand.

The buses can enter through rear side of the bus stand and park in the sheds. They would exit through the gate at the northern end.

"Thus, movement of omni buses would be far away from MGR bus stand and mixing up of omni buses with TNSTC or muffosil buses would be avoided," Mr. Arumugasamy said.

The police have planned to erect poles in the present entrance to restrict access to all types of vehicles including two-wheelers.

This entrance will be for passengers to walk into the omni bus stand with their luggage. Two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws can take middle gate to drop and pick up passengers without blocking the movement of buses.