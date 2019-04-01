Maiya Mandapam to be reconstructed in one year

Work at the 800-year-old Maiya Mandapam on the Vaigai near the Alber Victor bridge will be completed in a year, say senior officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan says that damaged portions of the mandapam will be reconstructed after dismantling.

The mandapam, an integral part of the city’s infrastructural identity, has a significant portion in dilapidated state as it has remained ignored for years. Of the 36 original pillars, only 22 remain as the rest have suffered damaged over time. The older retaining walls that once protected the structure too have worn out with age.

A senior engineer associated with the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, who is part of a team executing the restoration work at the mandapam, says that it does not have uniform architecture. “It seems like materials from different parts of the country were used in the original construction. The mandapam also bears signs of renovation with age,” he says.

He says that retaining walls around the structure are being constructed in the western portion with concrete. They have also dug around three metres into the river bed to strengthen the base. “Walls, which are already disturbed, will collapse otherwise,” he says. He also points out that the roof requires diligent reconstruction because it has suffered immense damage due to weather-related issues.

Another engineer says that it is essential to dismantle and rebuild the damaged portions. Otherwise, the structure will collapse. “Though there have been some objections towards altering portions of the structure, without dismantling some pillars from the top we will not be able to strengthen the base,” he says. Alien elements like plastic will not be used, he assures.