Maintenance work completed on a war footing, says Minister

Madurai

02 July 2021 21:53 IST

There is a huge gap between demand and supply: Senthil Balaji

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji held a review meeting with the officials of Madurai division of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) here on Friday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy also attended the meeting.

Addressing mediapersons, he said that the previous government under the AIADMK did not undertake regular maintenance work for nearly nine months. “But the DMK government has completed the maintenance work on a war-footing in 10 days time,” he added.

He said that steps were taken to redress the grievances and requests of the public through the ‘Minnagam’ service call centre, which can be contacted at 94987 94987.

He said that the Chief Minister had instructed to ensure that smart meters were used throughout the State. “There is a huge gap between the electricity that is produced and the quantum that is consumed by the customers. This has resulted in huge losses for the Tangedco. The usage of smart meters will help in addressing this issue,” he added.

Citing the CAG report, the Minister said that a huge loss of ₹1.5 lakh crore sustained by the Tangedco was due to the poor administration by the AIADMK government for 10 years.

During the previous DMK rule, there was a high demand in electricity consumption. At that time, electricity was produced from private agencies at a cost of ₹3.58 per unit. But, under the AIADMK government, a unit of electricity was procured at ₹5.01.

He said that the CM has instructed to implement all the schemes that were not executed by the previous government.

CMD of Electricity Board Rajesh Lakhoni, Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were present at the meeting.