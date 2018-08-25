Maintenance should be done in all old dams : Vaiko

Tirunelveli

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said that maintenance should be undertaken in all old dams in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the project to construct a regulator across the Kollidam river at a cost of ₹ 410 crore announced by the Chief Minister following the collapse of a bridge at the Kollidam dam, was first announced during Jayalalithaa's regime itself. He said that the work didn't take off.

Mr. Vaiko said that he was apprehensive whether the entire structure, in addition to the nine shutters that have already collapsed, would give away.

He rubbished Kerala's claims that release of water from the Mullaperiyar dam led to the floods.

He said that celebrations for Anna and Periyar's birth anniversary, silver jubilee of the MDMK and his own completion of 50 years in public life would be held as part of a huge public meeting in Erode on September 15.

He said that politicians cutting across party lines, except the AIADMK, would be part of the public gathering.

He said that illegal sand mining posed a great threat.

“In Kerala, even though there are a number of sand beds, the people, politicians and authorities won't allow even a handful of sand to be taken,” he said. The fact that a similar sentiment doesn't exist in the State is painful, he added.