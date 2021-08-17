Maintenance of rural roads discussed

Madurai

Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana initiative had helped the villages in the nooks and corners of the nation, with road connectivity in the last 20 years, said Virudhunagar MP. B Manickam Tagore.

Presiding over a seminar organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign,’ on maintenance of rural roads here on Tuesday, he said that the road connectivity would not have been possible without the help of government officials.

He further stated that Tamil Nadu was also among the States that benefitted most from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), followed by Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The seminar focused on the different aspects of maintenance of rural roads.

It was attended by Panchayat Union chairpersons and government officials relating to rural development.

Former Chief Engineer, State Highways Department, A K Rajaduraivelpandian, elaborated on the three important things that need to be taken into consideration while initiating new roads or reconstructing a road – the California bearing ratio, the traffic survey in that area and the data relating to water percolation.

“Officials who are in-charge of roads can be fondly called as road doctors, because we need to take good care of them,” he humorously said.