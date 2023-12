December 20, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Due to maintenance work, level crossing gate number 407 near Virudhunagar New Bus Stand on Virudhunagar-Sattur highway and level crossing gate no. 424 on Sivakasi-Tiruthangal railway line would remain closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Road users have been advised to avoid these level crossings and make use of alternate routes on that day.

