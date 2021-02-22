Maintenance of law and order top priority, says new CoP

The city police will accord the highest priority to maintenance of law and order and will identify ‘sensitive polling stations’ to ensure fool-proof security for conduct of free and fair Assembly polls, according to T.S. Anbu, who assumed office as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.
Mr. Anbu served here as Police Commissioner between 2015 and 2016. When Mr. Anbu, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was posted here as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, in 2015 following promotion, he headed the Tirunelveli City Police also as additional charge. Before joining here as Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anbu served as Inspector General of Police in Idol Wing.
Mr. Anbu said the city police would focus on ensuring safety of residents. “The city police will concentrate more on ensuring the safety of the residents of Tirunelveli city. Aggrieved residents may approach the police station concerned to get their genuine grievances solved.”
Earlier, D.K. Srinivasan assumed office here as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, after his predecessor S. Saravanan was posted as principal of Police Training College, Peroorani, in Thoothukudi district.
