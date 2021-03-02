Madurai

‘Maintain status quo on project near Big Temple’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered status quo in the issue pertaining to implementation and execution of Smart City project works near the Thanjavur Big Temple or the Brihadeeswarar Temple. A petition said that prior permission from the Archaeological Survey of India was mandatory since it was a regulated area.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S.Ananthi directed the ASI to take a call on the issue within a period of eight weeks and disposed of the petition filed by R.K. Neelakandan of Thanjavur. The petitioner said that no prior permission was obtained from the ASI as per the mandatory rules.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 8:51:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/maintain-status-quo-on-project-near-big-temple/article33973339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY