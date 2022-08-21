‘Maintain clean surroundings and prevent infections’

For M. K. Rakavi Dharshin, a new mother living at Kannanedhal, safeguarding her 2-month-old baby from the swarm of mosquitoes is the highest priority. Mosquito nets are a staple after 6 p.m., she noted.

“Mosquito nets are the saviours now. We need to maintain clean surroundings, in and around our houses to safeguard ourselves from any infection,” said C. Chellaiah Dharmaraj, professor of medicine at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Closing windows before sunset, using mosquito repellents with the advice of a dermatologist, “even small measures like changing curtains and water in flower vases go a long way,” he added. Covering oneself up entirely, especially children in the evenings helps to be safe, said Dr Chellaiah.

“Many also have the habit of burning neem leaves, a natural repellent, after sunset to curb the spread of mosquitoes during the rains,” he noted.

Speaking of fogging, City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar said that as many as 530 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) carry out indoor and outdoor fogging up to 300 metre radius of the breeding spot to nullify the source.

“Dengue, caused by Aedes mosquitoes, breeds in freshwater or stagnated water like in water drums, cans and in dumps of abandoned articles, thermocol, containers, tyres, overhead tanks, plastic etc,” he added.

Mr Vinothkumar noted that schools and offices are often hotspots of mosquito breeding while mosquito menace is peaking at Palanganatham, Anuppanadi and Alangulam presently.

He sought the cooperation of people in allowing DBCs to carry out anti-larval works.

As many as 81 cases of dengue were reported within the Corporation limits between January to August 20 of which only two cases were reported between August 1 and 20, said the official.

Sanitary Inspector for wards 31, 33, 34 and 35, S. Murugan said that four DBC workers are engaged per ward who cover 80 to 120 houses per day.

They also take fever surveys and report to the nearby Urban Primary Health Centre who distribute nilavembu kashayam and necessary medicines to them and do regular follow-ups.

Chairperson of Public Health Committee, Madurai Corporation, D. Jeyaraj said the committee has passed resolutions to stock up adequate medicines in UPHCs, send notices to doctors and nurses to avoid taking frequent leaves etc. “We will put forth our resolutions during the next Corporation Council meeting,” he added.

Recently, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressing the press at Tirumangalam said that officials of departments of Health, Municipal Administration and Rural Development have been directed to work together in combating seasonal rain-related infectious diseases such as dengue, diarrhoea and typhoid.