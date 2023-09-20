September 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tenkasi district administration to ensure proper maintenance of Etticheri and Idayankulam irrigation channels in Thenmalai village near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said the authorities concerned should ensure proper maintenance of the canals and that they were not encroached upon. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Raju of Tenkasi district.

The petitioner said that he had earlier filed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to conduct a survey and remove the encroachments in Etticheri and Idayankulam canals and to restore them to their original carrying capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had directed the authorities to remove the encroachments after issuing notice to the encroachers and affording opportunity of hearing to all the parties concerned by following due process of law. The petitioner filed the contempt petition stating that the court order was not complied with.

The authorities submitted that the encroachments were identified and removed and steps being taken to maintain the canals. Taking note of the submission, the court closed the contempt petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.