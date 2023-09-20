HamberMenu
Prevent encroachments in Etticheri and Idayankulam channels near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district, says High Court

September 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tenkasi district administration to ensure proper maintenance of Etticheri and Idayankulam irrigation channels in Thenmalai village near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said the authorities concerned should ensure proper maintenance of the canals and that they were not encroached upon. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Raju of Tenkasi district.

The petitioner said that he had earlier filed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to conduct a survey and remove the encroachments in Etticheri and Idayankulam canals and to restore them to their original carrying capacity.

The court had directed the authorities to remove the encroachments after issuing notice to the encroachers and affording opportunity of hearing to all the parties concerned by following due process of law. The petitioner filed the contempt petition stating that the court order was not complied with.

The authorities submitted that the encroachments were identified and removed and steps being taken to maintain the canals. Taking note of the submission, the court closed the contempt petition.

