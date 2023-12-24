Main priority now is to restore power, deliver milk and repair damaged roads and causeways, says TN Chief Secretary

December 24, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The government’s main priority now is to restore electricity to all pockets, deliver milk and repair road stretches and bridges / causeways which were badly damaged or cut off in the recent floods in Thoothukudi, said Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena in Thoothukudi on December 24.

The Chief Secretary, who has been camping here since Saturday, told media persons that he had visited many locations to have an assessment from the flooded spots. The damages were very heavy in pockets like Eral and in Srivaikuntam. Things were coming to near normalcy because of the continued works by multiple departments, he said.

The officials are repairing water bodies, which were breached due to the flooding. Once the tanks are repaired, water can be stored, and it would pave way for supplying water for irrigation to the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, the roads on the highways and connecting stretches were being repaired on a war-footing. For instance, a bridge in Eral was cut-off and mobility was impossible till two days back. After it was repaired, vehicular movement has started. “I crossed the spot today morning,” the Chief Secretary said and added that permanent or re-laying of the roads / bridges would be carried out later on.

Similarly, Mr Meena said that damages to dwellings, loss of cattle / milch animals and goats were being taken for the last two to three days in Thoothukudi district. It should get over in a couple of days. Then, the district administration would arrive at the exact quantum, based on which the government would announce the relief.

Asked about the assistance to the people, whose vehicles were damaged in the floods, he said that like in Chennai, the government was exploring the possibility of arranging camps for assessing the damages caused to the two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers by involving the insurance companies.

When informed that some rescue teams reportedly demanded exorbitant sums for towing vehicles which were caught in the floods, he said that the public could lodge complaints with the officials and action would be taken.

Connectivity important

A survey by the Thoothukudi district administration showed that at least in 175 locations, the damages were very heavy. This means, crossing the point was not possible as the road was cut-off. Today, the officials had informed that nearly 70 % of the damages had been set right and mobility has started.

“Next is the focus on draining the flood water in residential colonies. We have got pumps and motors to suck out the water. The works are going on. In some locations, there are issues as the water could not be pumped out that easily and had to be desilted. It is a big challenge and we have overcome largely,” he said.

Appreciating and motivating the officials and the workers for their dedication and grit, Mr Meena said that it was heartening to see the TANGEDCO chairman move around the flood hit areas on a two-wheeler yesterday with his team members.

Later, the Chief Secretary proceeded to neighbouring Tirunelveli district to oversee the relief works, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.